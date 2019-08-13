Health & Fitness

Newark receives bottled water with 'best by' dates that passed amid lead concerns

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was another hiccup following the growing concerns about dangerous levels of lead in the drinking water in Newark.

The city temporarily paused water distribution Tuesday while officials waited for a new shipment of water from the State of New Jersey.

The first shipment of water had a best by date that had passed, but the state believed it was still safe to drink. The state is replacing those 20,000 cases with new water and ordered 50,000 additional cases that arrived later Tuesday afternoon.

The state has been providing water from its emergency stockpile to the City of Newark to distribute to residents. The state procures the water bottles through a private vendor.

Crystal Rosa, the press secretary for the city of Newark, released the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the City arranged for a shipment of new water. The water that the City received had a best by date that was past due. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that there is no limit to the shelf life of bottled water as long as it is properly produced and unopened. The FDA does not require an expiration date bottled water, and some companies use best by dates to manage stock rotation."

Over the weekend officials announced tests on the water in Newark indicated there were still dangerous levels of lead and residents were urged to avoid drinking tap water.

The US Environmental Protection Agency said it's important residents in homes with old lead pipes use bottled water until there is a reliable solution.

The city distributed water filters to 19,000 homes last fall and recently decided to conduct tests on the effectiveness of the filters. The EPA said filters distributed to Newark homes to protect residents from elevated levels of lead may not be working as intended.

The city will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Live Tuesday night to update people on the lead service lines and water distribution.

Call in at (855) 756-7520 Ext. 50029# with any questions.


