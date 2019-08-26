Newark officials to release plan on lead pipe replacements amid crisis

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Essex County officials are expected to release the details of an ambitious new plan to address the lead water crisis in Newark.
A new deal is expected to funnel millions of dollars into an operation to replace thousands of old pipes.
The program comes weeks after high lead levels were detected in the city's water system.
This is a crisis the city has been dealing with for years. First, they gave people water filters, but the situation escalated when federal authorities came in and said those were not doing enough.
On Sunday, the city partnered with Al Sharpton's National Action Network to hand out more bottled water.
You may remember the city caught heat for a previous giveaway when it was discovered the bottles had expired dates on them.
Monday, Essex County will announce a new $120 million bond to speed up the replacement of more than 15,000 lead service lines.
Many wondering why Mayor Ras Baraka and other officials didn't do more sooner.
"He's trying his best, he needs the governor to help also, he needs his assistance also. But he's doing as much as he can," a resident said.
"It was already happening when he became mayor," another woman said. "Years ago they knew that it was a problem, it was going to be a problem in the future. And I just think they should've let the residents know so we could be preventive."
The new money from the county is in addition to a $75 million bond the city took out in March. The original timeline called for fixing the issue in eight years.
Reverend Al Sharpton did say that he asked Mayor Baraka not to address the media before the announcement was made.
"I think the mayor has to answer questions, but this is not the forum to do it," Sharpton said on Sunday.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can call the lead water hotline at 866-448-2432.
