Newark water lead testing could take a month, Mayor Ras Baraka says

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Newark's mayor says it could take another month before additional testing is completed on lead levels in the city's water supply.
That means residents in affected neighborhoods will have to continue receiving bottled water.
Mayor Ras Baraka's comments on a radio show Sunday were first reported by Politico.
Newark began distributing bottled water a week ago after lead levels tested high in a few homes even though residents have been given water filters. About 14,000 homes are affected.
In addition, a federal judge is expected to rule this week on an environmental group's effort to force Newark to distribute water to thousands more residents who are served by a different water system.
The Natural Resources Defense Council says those residents also are at risk from excessive lead levels.
The lead is leaching in from the pipes and is not originating from the source water.
Newark has come under scrutiny in the past year since the resources council sued and claimed the city dragged its feet after its corrosion control system was found to be failing in 2017 and downplayed the severity of the problem when it notified residents.
Since then, the city implemented a new system that introduces orthophosphate into the water that acts as a coating on the inside of lead service lines to reduce leaching. It also distributed nearly 40,000 filters to residents and created a plan to replace the 18,000 residential lead service lines in the city, expected to take as long as a decade and cost millions.
The city also closed off gates and valves where water from the two systems was comingling; the resources council has said that blending might have compromised the water coming from the Wanaque plant.
City and state officials are working with the EPA to figure out whether the recent high readings in the Pequannock homes were caused by incorrect use or installation of the filters or whether the filters themselves were defective. The filters are EPA-approved and were used in Flint, Michigan, during that city's lead crisis, state officials said this week.
Attorneys for Newark used the example of Flint and other cities to attempt to show that distributing bottled water isn't a first option even when levels exceed the EPA threshold.
Anyone concerned about lead poisoning in themselves or their children can get their blood test. Talk to your health care provider or the Newark Department of Health and Community Wellness at 973-733-5323. CLICK HERE for more information about lead testing.
Newark residents can also CLICK HERE to see if you have a lead service line or if you qualify for a filter.
