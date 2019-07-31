NICU "Cuddlers" comfort premature babies with their human touch at Long Island Medical Center

NEW HYDE PARK, New York (WABC) -- Cohen Children's Medical Center has a new volunteer gig in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Long Island Community Journalist, Alex Ciccarone got to meet the volunteer "Cuddlers" that comfort premature babies with their human touch.
Isabella Buttler, a NICU mom, gave birth to her son Norman Fynn at only 24 weeks this past Valentine's Day. Buttler was hesitant on the program at first, but now she sees how much Norman has progressed while having human contact with the cuddlers when she can't make it to the hospital.
"Seeing my son and everything that he's gone through, it's a miracle, it affirms to me that miracles are real," said Buttler. "Having the cuddlers come in and be part of that miracle, I think it spreads joy and we need more of that especially in today's world."
Not only do the cuddlers assist the parents in need, but the nursing staff as well.
To become a cuddler you must go through an interview process as well as shadowing other cuddlers before you are tasked with cuddling a baby yourself.
The NICU unit is thrilled that volunteers are giving their time to these babies in need and they are currently looking for more night owls to assist with the later shifts.
