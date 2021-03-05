New Jersey administers 1st doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10385760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Candace McCowan reports the doctor was returning from Florida with his family.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey now has another tool in its fight against COVID-19, as the first doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered Friday.Governor Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and other local officials were joined by J&J CEO Alex Gorsky at the Union Plaza Apartments to watch senior citizens become among the first recipients of the new shot.Hudson County and each of its municipalities are working collaboratively to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to its most vulnerable and hard to reach communities, including directing the county's initial allocation of 1,500 J&J vaccines primarily to North Hudson municipalities like Union City.The expanded distribution comes one day after the Garden Sate marked the one-year anniversary its first confirmed COVID-19 case, which was diagnosed in a man from Fort Lee.Since then, the state has reported about 800,000 cases and more than 20,000 deaths.Murphy said hope is on the horizon, in part thanks to the new vaccine and a surplus of doses. He also said he is looking forward to a "much more normal summer on the shore" if the vaccine supply flows as expected this spring."We've already begun to take baby steps to reopen, and assuming the vaccine roll out continues, that we don't have these variants that overwhelm us, there's no question we will continue to open up," he said. "And we will get to, I believe, a much more normal summer on the shore."Statewide, about 2.2 million people have had at least one shot of the two-shot vaccines currently being administered, with roughly 740,000 people fully vaccinated.That's just over 8% of the state's population and slightly better than the national average of 7.9%, according to the CDC.Although Murphy said he thinks vaccination deliveries will pick up by early April, he said that after receiving about 70,000 J&J vaccines this week, no further shipments would come for at least the next two weeks. He didn't specify why.Persichilli said the state would meet a goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population, or 4.7 million people, by July, a promise the Murphy administration made when the vaccines first rolled out in December.She has said the state has been getting about 100,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines a week, with the numbers increasing over recent weeks. Still, the commissioner earlier estimated New Jersey would need about 470,000 shots a week to meet demand.(Some information from the Associated Press)