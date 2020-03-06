Coronavirus News: New Jersey advises all public schools to prepare for building closures

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey has advised all public schools to prepare for building closures if needed as two positive cases of coronavirus have been announced in the state.
The state Department of Education has contacted all superintendents to make sure they are prepared and have a plan if schools have to close.
Officials announced that home schooling or online lessons will count toward the required 180 days of school if schools do need to close.
These public health-related closures of schools would be instituted following a written directive by either the New Jersey Department of Health or the health officer of the jurisdiction.
If a student or staff member is suspected to have been exposed to COVID-19, the chief school administrator or authorized designee should immediately contact local health officials to discuss the appropriate response, including possible dismissal of students or temporary closure.
"Our county offices of education are our boots on the ground. I am maintaining frequent direct contact with our Executive County Superintendents, so we ask that districts direct their questions to our county offices of education. The better we communicate, the more efficiently we can disseminate factual and timely information," said Commissioner Repollet. "We must also do our part to combat infectious disease-related stigmas toward specific populations or nationalities. Bullying and harassment hurt everyone and we should all recommit to combating the spread of fear and misinformation about COVID-19."
The potential for anyone to have been exposed to the woman in her 30s who tested positive in Englewood is very low.
After that test she went back home and that is when she learned she had tested positive.
The first case is a 32-year-old man in Fort Lee who is hospitalized in stable condition.
State leaders are continuing to ask everyone to be vigilant about handwashing, hygiene and not to ignore any symptoms of any illnesses.
