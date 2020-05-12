Coronavirus News: NJ Air National Guard honors frontline workers with flyover

NJ Air National Guard F-16s fly over @UnivHospNewark to recognize all the Frontline workers fighting #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NBlkUytd9p — Yonatan (@Yonatan_G_MD) May 12, 2020

The New Jersey Air National Guard flyover NJ today, May 12 to honor the frontline workers. @NJGov #njthankyou #secaucus, NJ pic.twitter.com/h5U5Elrel3 — Nil / Nil = Anil (@AnilKhanchandan) May 12, 2020

I just saw the NJ Air National Guard flyover to honor health care workers. @NJNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/fe3g49Oo20 — Saltwater Fish 🎣🐟🐠 (@saltwaterfish) May 12, 2020

NJ Air National Guard (177th Fighter and 108th Wings) flying over the house today!



Felt like I was at @SFGrAdventure seeing the AF plane, lol pic.twitter.com/8rX0sKemWY — Matt Kaiser (@KaiserCoaster) May 12, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard saluted frontline COVID-19 workers with a flyover of the state on Tuesday.A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing flew an hour-long lap over key COVID-19 locations in New Jersey.The flight began at 11:20 a.m. in Sea Girt and continued over field hospital sites, veterans' homes, and testing centers and hospitals.Many people captured the flyover on social media.