Coronavirus News: NJ Air National Guard honors frontline workers with flyover

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Air National Guard saluted frontline COVID-19 workers with a flyover of the state on Tuesday.

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing flew an hour-long lap over key COVID-19 locations in New Jersey.

The flight began at 11:20 a.m. in Sea Girt and continued over field hospital sites, veterans' homes, and testing centers and hospitals.

Many people captured the flyover on social media.









