Coronavirus News: NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' to keep salon owners, clients safe

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey barber who is also a carpenter is innovating to help keep salon owners and customers safe amid an uncertain future after the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Edwin Ramirez has owned 201 Stylez on Park Avenue in Union City for 15 years, and though he won't reopen until he gets the green light from the state, he is taking steps to prepare.

He has rolled out "Shields on Wheels," which contain a cutout large enough for the barber to fit their hands and tools through and is mobile so the barber can work around a client's head.

"I started putting pieces together, and I said, you know what this can be? The thing that's essential for barbers," he said.

Ramirez created the mobile PPE at his carpentry shop, located right next door to barbershop, in an effort to make stylists and their customers feel safer during haircuts and shape-ups.

"I had to send all the barbers home," he said. "They have bills to pay, mouths to feed."

He is working on a concept for hair salons and said he has already been contacted by other barbers hoping to order shields, and he's also been making germ dividers for cars, supermarkets and restaurants.

Ramirez is selling them for $300 plus shipping and churning out 30 a day. And yes, the patent is pending.

He also owns a sign company and can customize the shield accordingly.

And these days, isn't everyone in need of a haircut?

