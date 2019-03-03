Health & Fitness

NJ center where 11 children died of adenovirus hit with $600K fine

EMBED <>More Videos

A federal fine was imposed on a rehab center where 11 children died.

By Eyewitness News
WANAQUE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey rehabilitation center where 11 children died after an adenovirus outbreak has been hit with a $600,000 federal fine.

The massive fine comes after state and federal inspections at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, NorthJersey.com reports.

Officials say the facility's lapses in infection control and hand-washing put 53 ventilator-dependent children and 150 other patients in immediate jeopardy last fall.

Deficiencies in leadership "contributed to the delay in identification and containment of (the) adenovirus outbreak, affecting 33 residents (and) one staff, and resulted in 11 pediatric resident deaths," a federal report issued last week said.

Center Administrator Rowena Bautista says the report by regional offices of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is "riddled with factual inaccuracies and blatant misstatements." She says the center has appealed the findings and will "vigorously dispute" the allegations.

No new cases of the virus have been reported at the center since Nov. 12. But the state still bars new admissions to its pediatric ventilator unit.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people. It can cause mild cold or flu symptoms, and some strains also cause diarrhea and pinkeye.

The strain found in the Wanaque rehab center outbreak is called type 7 and is among the more potent types. It sometimes causes more serious respiratory illness, especially among those with weak immune systems.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswanaquenew jerseypassaic countychild deathvirus
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued
Boy dead, 6 injured after fire tears through home in Queens
Cab driver fatally stabbed while sitting in car in the Bronx
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on NYC street, steals $5
Man found dead in backyard of Queens home
Trump denounces Democrats in slashing 2-hour speech at C-PAC
Family members of NJ man found dead come forward
Show More
2 killed, 6 injured after car hits crowd in New Orleans, police say
Wild Brooklyn manhole fire knocks out power, causes small gas leak
Winning $267M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
Woman sexually assaulted in NYC building's laundry room
More TOP STORIES News