reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Churches reopen at 25% capacity, state enters Phase 2 Monday

By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is set to enter Phase 2 of its reopening as the state emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, with churches welcoming back parishioners for weekend masses and outdoor dining coming Monday.

A large cathedral like St. John the Baptist can hold about 1,800 people, but they are now limited to just 50 as restrictions limit houses of worship to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

On Monday, the Archdiocese of Newark will allow public weekday Masses with restrictions.

Archdiocesan parishes, which already have been reopened for private prayer, will now be reopened for the celebration of Masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings.

The next stage of reopening also includes outdoor dining at restaurants and non-essential in-person retail, and child care services will also be allowed to resume Monday.

Salons and barbershops are still a week away, slated to reopen June 22.

The city of Asbury Park made a controversial decision, with the City Council voting to defy Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order and allow limited indoor dining at its restaurants.

Despite the vote, the council acknowledged there could be consequences.

"While Council has approved indoor food and beverage service with restrictions, businesses should be aware this could be overruled by the State of New Jersey," a press release read. "Since Governor Murphy has not yet allowed indoor dining, participating businesses could be considered in violation of Executive Orders and may be subject to fines by the State of New Jersey."

Murphy said he was sympathetic to the plight of businesses and local economies, but he said safety comes first.

"One step forward today cannot, must not, will not lead to two steps back tomorrow," he said. "It's about saving every single life that we can save together. So the actions of the Asbury Park governing body, a great community in the state, bless their hearts, their actions are inconsistent with my executive order. We cannot have one set of rules for one town and another for another town. We move as one state, guided by data."

It remains unclear if any restaurants will allow indoor seating.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Archdiocese of Newark announces Phase 2 reopening guidelines
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo briefing
Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Avenue stores reopening; 5 regions enter Phase 3 Friday
Asbury Park votes to defy Gov. Murphy, will allow indoor dining
Archdiocese of Newark announces Phase 2 reopening guidelines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo briefing
Suspect arrested after shots fired at NYPD in Queens
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court
What NYC schools could look like this fall
Man dies after 4 rescued from Hudson River
Video: Looters steal nearly $400,000 from NYC store
Show More
Video shows alleged 'unjustified' use of force in NJ
Playgrounds reopen in Nassau County this weekend
Videos show NYPD officers attacked during protests
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
Video: NYPD vehicle set on fire, suspect arrested
More TOP STORIES News