Coronavirus News: New Jersey community comes together at a safe distance to honor medical heroes

SOMERVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- People were at a safe distance but united to honor all those who work at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville including Nurse Manager Michelle Jennings.

"I'm feeling good because I have overwhelming support," said Jennings.

Jennings is one of tens of thousands around the globe helping patients as the COVID-19 pandemic grows.

Their dedication is immensely appreciated. The Somerville Elks, along with the community were cheering and holding signs for hospital workers - the heroes.

Jennings says it is not just at work she feels the appreciation.

"I've been to the supermarket in my uniform - some stay clear, others will say 'thank you so much for your service' - I get a mixture, which is expected," she says.

However, in the end - we know it is the healthcare workers who are on the front lines.

