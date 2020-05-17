Up Close: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy addresses phase one reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191119" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome seen in children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rick Cotton addresses budget issues facing the agency and the need for funding.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Up Close this week, a closer look at the pandemic in New Jersey.Governor Phil Murphy joins Bill Ritter to discuss the long battle to bend the curve on the number of cases and now plans to slowly reopen the state.Dr. Jen Ashton shares her insights on the increasing number of children affected by a mystery childhood disease linked to COVID-19 - What we know and don't know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.Plus, with fewer flights and few drivers paying tolls, the Port Authority is facing financial problems. Executive director Rick Cotton joins us.