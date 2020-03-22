Coronavirus News: New Jersey Gov. Murphy tells ABC's This Week 'no time for business as usual'

Many of them, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have taken drastic measures in their home states to fill gaps that the two Democratic governors say were left by the federal government.
In an interview with ABC "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, Murphy urged people to take the crisis seriously in order to decrease the pressure on the health care industry.
"My view is we die trying," Murphy said, "I think the flattening of the curve, the social distancing, telling everybody 'just stay home' gives us a real shot to keep the numbers down (and) to keep the pressure lesser than otherwise would be on our health care system."
Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday directing all New Jersey residents to stay home until further notice. Although the order allows for certain exceptions that include obtaining essentials like groceries or seeking medical attention, Murphy says the goal is to strengthen social distancing measures. According to the order, "all gatherings of individuals, such as parties, celebrations, or other social events, unless otherwise authorized."
"Folks need to be jolted, ... it's no time to panic, but it's no time for business as usual," he said. "We won World War II not because we panicked, but because we were smart."
More on abcnews.com.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus