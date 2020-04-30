coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump at White House

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Murphy made the announcement late Wednesday night on Twitter.

He said they plan to discuss COVID-19 testing and financial assistance for the states.

"We will work together to defeat this virus and ensure that New Jersey emerges from this crisis stronger than ever," Murphy said.

More TOP STORIES News