New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person

CAMDEN, New Jersey -- A hospital in New Jersey is acknowledging a transplant mixup but this does have a fortunate ending.Officials at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital say that on November 18 a 51-year-old patient underwent a successful kidney transplant.However, that organ was supposed to go to a priority patient that actually had the same name and was a similar age.Upon becoming aware of the error, Virtua voluntarily reported it to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network and the New Jersey Department of Health.The hospital says that the second patient did receive a successful transplant six days later. Both transplant patients are doing well.The hospital released this statement on the incident:----------