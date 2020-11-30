NJ Coronavirus Update: New Jersey increases restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports

BREAKING: We are RETIGHTENING the limit on outdoor gatherings to 25 individuals – effective 6:00 AM on December 7th.



Only exceptions:

☑️Religious or political activities

☑️Funerals

☑️Memorial services

☑️Wedding ceremonies



Outdoor dining is UNAFFECTED by this announcement. pic.twitter.com/fh0m9laRXC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

NEW: All indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a full pause – effective 6:00 AM on December 5th through January 2nd, 2021.



We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports, and this will help slow the spread.



Only exceptions: collegiate-level and professional teams. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

We have lost nearly 17,000 of our fellow New Jerseyans to this virus.



We lost 18,300 New Jerseyans in both World Wars, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War COMBINED.



Take this seriously. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

As of last night:

☑️2,961 patients in our hospitals

☑️263 patients discharged yesterday

☑️378 new hospital admittances yesterday

☑️575 patients in our ICUs

☑️332 ventilators in use



26 patients died in our hospitals yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XcXuLLvjH5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

