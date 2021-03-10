NJ increasing indoor capacity, East Orange launches mobile health clinic for vaccines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10401100" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson reports on the new survey about New Jersey residents.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Restaurants and other businesses in New Jersey will increase to 50% indoor capacity on March 19, coinciding with easing of restrictions of other states in the region.Gov. Phil Murphy will make the announcement at his 1 p.m. news conference Wednesday afternoon.The new rules apply to restaurants and bars, personal care businesses (like barber shops and salons) and recreation and amusement businesses (like casinos and gyms).Gatherings will increase from 10 people indoors to 25, and from 25 people outdoors to 50.The new rules go into effect 6 a.m. on March 19.Meanwhile, East Orange on Wednesday became one of the first municipalities in New Jersey to launch a mobile health clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccines.For its initial rollout, the mobile clinic will focus on vaccinating seniors and disabled residents in senior buildings and private residences.The mobile health clinic, a 36-foot refurbished truck, was procured late last year in anticipation of the approval of the vaccine, Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. Monique Griffith said."Due to historical experiences, we knew that misinformation and a general distrust of vaccines would be challenges in our community," Dr. Griffith said. "Bringing this vaccine and our clinical team right to the homes of some of our most at-risk residents will be a key weapon in our fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus in East Orange."To date, East Orange has confirmed 5,476 positive cases and 275 confirmed deaths, the second highest in Essex County.Dr. Griffith said limited access to care has also been identified as a major factor that contributes to health disparities.To assist with this, last month, Essex County designated two vaccination sites in Newark for East Orange residents, but Dr. Griffith said many residents -- especially seniors who have remained in or close to home since the beginning of the pandemic -- are either reluctant to leave the city or require transportation."In partnership with the county, we will continue to provide transportation to the Newark sites for residents while also meeting our most vulnerable where they feel most comfortable, at home," Dr. Griffith said.Mayor Ted Green lauded the efforts of Dr. Griffith, Public Health Officer Victor Kuteyi, and the entire health department for leading the city through this unprecedented public health crisis."For nearly a year, we have been lockstep with our health team in managing this pandemic," he said. "We know our community well, and this mobile health clinic is an extension of all of our efforts to ensure that access to quality health care, and in this case, the COVID-19 vaccination, is never an issue in East Orange."The health department is also finalizing plans to set up a temporary bricks-and-mortar facility at East Orange Campus High School, 344 Prospect Street, in East Orange to administer the vaccination to all residents once it becomes available for everyone.Both the mobile clinic and the local facility will be staffed by a team of health clinicians and medical corps volunteers.Vaccinations will be administered free of charge, but those with Medicaid or individual health insurance should bring ID cards to their appointment, as administrative fees will be billed to insurance only.For more information, please call the Department of Health and Human Services at 973-266-5480. Anyone interested in volunteering can call the OEM Deputy Coordinator at 973-677-8924.