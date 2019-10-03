TRENTON (WABC) -- New Jersey is launching a task force to investigate the potential harm of using e-cigarettes two days after the state reported its first vaping-related death.
Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Thursday to launch the 10-member Electronic Smoking Device Task Force, which will spend the next 21 days assessing how the state should address e-cig use.
The task force will examine several options, including the use of warning signs on stores, a statewide public awareness campaign, and further legislation and regulation.
Officials said they were notified in August about an adult female from North Jersey who died as a result of vaping. Her identity and details surrounding her death were not released.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month its investigation into the outbreak is looking at products containing the marijuana compound THC, but further details regarding the fatal case in New Jersey were not immediately available.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14, including two probable cases.
Nationally, there are now more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses.
Health officials are urging people to stop vaping as the CDC works to investigate the link to severe lung illnesses.
New Jersey launches task force following state's first reported vaping-related death
