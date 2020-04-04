coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey flags flown at half-staff indefinitely to commemorate COVID-19 victims

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered flags across the state to half-staff indefinitely to commemorate people who died from COVID-19.

He says the death toll has climbed to about 650 people, up from more than 500, with nearly 30,000 positive cases, up from about 25,000 on Thursday.

"This is one of the greatest tragedies to ever hit our state and our nation indeed," Murphy said. "And we must have a constant and visible memorial."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Also during his daily briefing, the governor said some of the 850 ventilators sent by FEMA are not working.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

