Reopening New Jersey: State readies for Phase 2 reopening, churches open with restrictions

A large cathedral like St. John the Baptist can hold about 1,800 people, but they are now limited to just 50 as restrictions limit houses of worship to 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller.
On Monday, the Archdiocese of Newark will allow public weekday Masses with restrictions.
Archdiocesan parishes, which already have been reopened for private prayer, will now be reopened for the celebration of Masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings.
The next stage of reopening also includes outdoor dining at restaurants and non-essential in-person retail, and child care services will also be allowed to resume Monday.
Salons and barbershops are still a week away, slated to reopen June 22.
The city of Asbury Park made a controversial decision, with the City Council voting to defy Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order and allow limited indoor dining at its restaurants.
Despite the vote, the council acknowledged there could be consequences.
"While Council has approved indoor food and beverage service with restrictions, businesses should be aware this could be overruled by the State of New Jersey," a press release read. "Since Governor Murphy has not yet allowed indoor dining, participating businesses could be considered in violation of Executive Orders and may be subject to fines by the State of New Jersey."
Murphy said he was sympathetic to the plight of businesses and local economies, but he said safety comes first.
"One step forward today cannot, must not, will not lead to two steps back tomorrow," he said. "It's about saving every single life that we can save together. So the actions of the Asbury Park governing body, a great community in the state, bless their hearts, their actions are inconsistent with my executive order. We cannot have one set of rules for one town and another for another town. We move as one state, guided by data."
It remains unclear if any restaurants will allow indoor seating.
