coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey's coronavirus cases on the rise, sparking concern and action

COVID-19 News and Information
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Officials are working to respond to the growing number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey.

Health experts say the average number of cases has doubled since last month, and they are using an ominous phrase we haven't heard in months: community spread.

That means so many people are being infected by COVID-19, officials aren't able to track who passed the virus to whom.

RELATED: New Jersey's coronavirus cases doubled in a month to 1,000 a day
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.



They are now taking action, including a big change for students in the state's largest school district.

The state's latest numbers show more than 1100 daily new cases and the positivity rate now above 3 percent.

In fact, New Jersey is now on some other states' travel quarantine lists.

In Newark, schools will remain fully remote through January 25.

Mayor Ras Baraka says the city's positivity rate is at 7 percent, and the school board president, Josephine Garcia, is calling this a second surge of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Cuomo, de Blasio anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has more on the rising tension in communties affected by New York City COVID enforcement.



Governor Murphy says private gatherings are a likely problem.

"I'm just asking folks to be smart," he said. "The numbers are up. They are up, up and down the state. Yes, there have been some hot spots, but the number of hot spots are now broadening."

"This is what we're living with in our state and our country," he continued. "I would just plead with people to be smart, use common sense."

On Monday, Murphy reported nearly 1,200 new cases overnight, putting the overall figure at 223,000. There were four deaths reported overnight, leaving the toll at 1,425.

At University Hospital in Newark, the CEO says their positivity rate is now above four percent, and the facility just recorded its first COVID-related death in months.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

ALSO READ: Trump dismisses COVID-19 pandemic, rips Fauci
EMBED More News Videos

In this Sept. 24, 2020, report on "Good Morning America," Pres. Donald Trump responds after Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered. a stern warning on COVID-19 in a fiery Senate hearing



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
New Jersey COVID cases doubled in one month to 1,000 a day
COVID Updates: Spike causes university to limit size of gatherings
COVID Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many spotted without masks after 10K-person wedding scaled down
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
AccuWeather: Nice and mild
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 6 recap: 4 couples tie for top spot
2 firefighters injured after fire rips through NYC bike shop
Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma
Video: Gunman shoots suspected shoplifter inside bodega
Show More
73-year-old woman pushed onto train tracks during dispute in NYC
Debate commission to mute candidates during opponent's response
Video: Suspect wanted in string of armed robberies in NYC
Haunted house cited for social distancing violations
The Countdown: Trump attacks Fauci with final debate days away
More TOP STORIES News