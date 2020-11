New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions in New Jersey.

EMBED >More News Videos Alligator spotted at the Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- As coronavirus numbers continue to rise in New Jersey, officials hope to stop the spread with a series of restrictive measures including new limits on both indoor and outdoor gatherings.Effective on Tuesday, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.Starting on Monday, November 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 150 people.Governor Phil Murphy said some indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules - limited to 25% of a room's capacity, up to 150 people:Religious services/celebrations and political eventsWeddingsFunerals/memorial servicesPerformances"We think those are steps, coupled with the other steps we have taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down," he told MSNBC. "This is a lot of fatigue. It's a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we've got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, all the basic stuff we know works."The state reported more than 2,200 cases on Monday and more than 14,000 over the last 4 days. Saturday and Sunday case numbers are the first- and second-highest daily counts recorded in New Jersey since the first confirmed case when this pandemic began on March 4th.2,115 people are now in the hospital and about a quarter of them are in the ICU."It's gotten worse, and it's going to get worse," Murphy said. "We've got to be honest with folks that particularly with the cold weather, with the holidays, this is going to get worse. Please God, it doesn't get to the levels that we saw in the spring. I think our peak hospitalization in the spring was 8,300. We are now at about 1,900, 2,000. Thank God we are not at those levels. But it's going to get worse, so we are both pleading with people to remember their personal responsibilities, especially when they are at private settings."Murphy said the state is very concerned about indoor sports, especially hockey. Going forward, indoor sports practices or competitions will be allowed to exceed the 10-person limit - ONLY for individuals necessary, such as players, coaches, and referees. In most cases, where those necessary individuals exceed 10 people, spectators will not be permitted.Officials blame Halloween parties for the current spike in cases, and Murphy is urging people not to have large gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches."These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise," Murphy tweeted. "Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."It was announced over the weekend that New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.New restrictions also took effect last Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.