New Jersey Coronavirus Update: NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gathering capacity has been lowered from 25 to 10, while outdoor gatherings will now allow 150 people maximum, down from 500.
The state reported more than 4,500 new cases Sunday, setting a record for the second day in a row.
Officials blame Halloween parties for the current spike in cases, and Murphy is urging people not to have large gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches.
"These numbers are ALARMING and continue to rise," Murphy tweeted. "Take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe."
It was announced over the weekend that New Jersey counties and municipalities may now order an 8 p.m. curfew on nonessential businesses to stop the spread of COVID-19.
New restrictions also took effect last Thursday that limit the hours for indoor service at bars and restaurants.
