Reopening New Jersey: Salons, barbers and pools reopen as part of Stage 2

Also back in business are cosmetology shops, day and medical spas, electrology facilities, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and campgrounds at state parks and forests. Non-contact sports are also allowed to resume.
Stage 2 included outdoor dining and indoor retail as of June 15, and in the period to follow, New Jersey will work toward the gradual opening of personal care, gyms, and health clubs, at reduced capacities, as the stage progresses.
Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order requires that masks be worn inside these businesses and for service to be by appointment only.
Among those reopening is a barber who is also a carpenter and whose innovations aims to keep salon owners and customers safe.
Edwin Ramirez has owned 201 Stylez on Park Avenue in Union City for 15 years and has rolled out "Shields on Wheels," which contain a cutout large enough for the barber to fit their hands and tools through and is mobile so the barber can work around a client's head.
New Jersey has had 169,000 positive cases, with a death toll of 12,870, and is among the hardest-hit states in the country. Still, the rate of the virus' spread and the number of people being hospitalized have been falling for weeks.
Murphy has not said when the third and final stage would begin.
The North Bergen Municipal Pool was among those reopening Monday, with new guidelines and restrictions to help keep residents safe. There will be no annual memberships this year, and the township will issue passes for individual sessions instead.
Only North Bergen residents will be admitted, and they will be required to register in advance to use the pool during a specific time period.
Registration will be online and can be done up to 24 hours in advance.
There will be three sessions per day. The cost for each session is $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for seniors ages 62 and older.
--10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Seniors only (no younger guests)
--1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Open to all ages
--5 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Open to all ages
To ensure that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the pool, attendees will not be permitted to visit two days in a row. Registration will be allowed every other day.
The snack bar will remain closed, but residents are allowed to bring their own food. The sports courts remain close
