HEALTH & FITNESS

New Jersey school district closes due to flu outbreak

EMBED </>More Videos

Clinton Township School District is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey school district remains closed Monday due to an outbreak of the flu.

The superintendent of the Clinton Township School district in Hunterdon County says too many students have gotten sick over the past few days.

She says all the schools are being disinfected and cleaned.

Schools were also closed on Friday, and are expected to reopen Tuesday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonflu preventionstudentsHunterdon County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Watch 'Operation 7: Save a Life'
E-scooter accidents: Most injured riders not wearing helmets, study finds
Formerly conjoined twins learning to grow independently
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Wintry week ahead
Passenger arrested after car crashes into SI home
Suspect charged in Brooklyn attack streamed on Facebook Live
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Murphy to tour North River Tunnel in Gateway funding push
Police: Four women shot while mourning at Newark vigil
Show More
NYC driver arrested after crashing into row of parked cars
Trump casts doubt on seeing a budget deal that he'd accept
New law potentially huge step forward for child sex abuse victims
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
More News