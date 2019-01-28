CLINTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey school district remains closed Monday due to an outbreak of the flu.
The superintendent of the Clinton Township School district in Hunterdon County says too many students have gotten sick over the past few days.
She says all the schools are being disinfected and cleaned.
Schools were also closed on Friday, and are expected to reopen Tuesday.
