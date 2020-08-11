Reopening New Jersey: School district votes for all remote learning, citing teacher shortage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school district in New Jersey announced it will start the academic year with 100% remote learning, despite a directive from Governor Phil Murphy for all districts to have plans for both in-person and virtual instruction.Officials with the Elizabeth School District say 375 of its teachers have said they will not return to the classroom because of coronavirus fears.The district says that makes in-person classes a "mathematical impossibility."The school board voted Monday night to begin the school year next month with all remote classes, and its buildings will remain closed due to the teacher shortage.The district's plan goes against state guidelines and will need approval by the state Department of Education.