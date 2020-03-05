Coronavirus Updates: New Jersey sees 'relative stability' in cases, but deaths still on rise

Murphy said the rates by which the number of new cases are doubling have significantly slowed, but that doesn't mean the state isn't going to see some days with one-off spikes or drops.
"Just a few weeks ago, in some areas of the state cases were doubling in a matter of days," he said. "Now we're seeing those rates slow to where we can measure them in the numbers of weeks."
APRIL 20, 2020
N95 mask decontamination unit
NJ received an N95 mask decontamination unit from Battelle, a private nonprofit applied science and technology development company. The unit is currently being set up in Edison, Gov. Murphy said, which will help the state deal with the continued national challenges around PPE.
PPE distribution
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management has distributed more than 10 million pieces of PPE from the state stockpile. Over the last week, the state moved nearly 5 million pieces - including nearly 900,000 N95 masks, 1.3 million surgical masks and more than 2.6 million gloves, Gov. Murphy said.
College student update
Standout athlete released from hospital