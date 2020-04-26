coronavirus new jersey

Bergen County Sherriff's Office sanitize health care workers' cars

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen County sheriff's staff gave front line workers from Hackensack Meridian Hospital the VIP treatment at a local carwash.

The deputies said they would spray personal cars with "fogging devices" that produce a disinfecting mist to help sanitize the vehicles.

The cleaning effort hopefully keeps workers from bringing the coronavirus home with them and help prevent exposure to their families.

