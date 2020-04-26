Bergen County Sherriff's Office sanitize health care workers' cars

The deputies said they would spray personal cars with "fogging devices" that produce a disinfecting mist to help sanitize the vehicles.
The cleaning effort hopefully keeps workers from bringing the coronavirus home with them and help prevent exposure to their families.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county