Bergen County Sherriff's Office sanitize health care workers' cars

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen County sheriff's staff gave front line workers from Hackensack Meridian Hospital the VIP treatment at a local carwash.The deputies said they would spray personal cars with "fogging devices" that produce a disinfecting mist to help sanitize the vehicles.The cleaning effort hopefully keeps workers from bringing the coronavirus home with them and help prevent exposure to their families.