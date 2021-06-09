coronavirus new jersey

NJ superintendent placed on leave after refusing to make school masks optional

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey superintendent was placed on administrative leave after refusing to make facemasks optional for students.

The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education made the decision during a Tuesday night meeting, after Dr. John Marciante said he would continue to abide by Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order that allows for mask removal only in extreme heat.

A survey of parents sent out by the district last week found an overwhelming majority of the 2,000 responses were in favor of optional mask wearing.

ALSO READ | In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the first day of school from Paterson.


Still, Dr. Marciante indicated that he would continue to follow state guidance.

Dr. Marciante, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, was placed on administrative leave so the Board of Education could pass the motion to revise the district mask policy to make masks optional for all students at parents' discretion.

Masks are optional for staff members with proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated staff members will still be required to wear masks inside school buildings.

The new policy and the superintendent's leave are in place through June 22, the final day of the school year.

ALSO READ | Jersey City hosting scaled back 4th of July fireworks celebration
EMBED More News Videos

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop announced the return of the city's annual fireworks show Monday, after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmonmouth countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthface masknew jerseynew jersey newsschool
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
COVID Updates: Schools forge ahead without CDC mask guidance
In-person learning resumes at Paterson schools after controversy
COVID Updates: 41% fully vaccinated in US, but rate of daily shots slows
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Suspect in 10-year-old boy's fatal shooting facing several charges
AccuWeather Alert: Steamy thunderstorms
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Buying your first home in a red-hot housing market
Tribeca Festival opens with 'In The Heights' screenings
NYC launches illegal fireworks crackdown ahead of July 4th
Show More
3rd arrest made in anti-Semitic gang assault near Times Square
2 men wanted for beating bodega owner with bat over case of beer
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip
French president slapped in face by member of public
Organizers resign over veteran's censored Memorial Day speech
More TOP STORIES News