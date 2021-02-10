coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey surpasses 20,000 COVID deaths, focuses vaccines on hard-hit areas

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey has surpassed another grim milestone during the coronavirus pandemic, as Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state now has 20,004 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

"That 20,000 confirmed deaths takes your breath away," he said.

The news comes as the state focuses its vaccination efforts on hard hit communities, and also as Murphy enters voluntary quarantine after a family member tested positive.

Murphy does not qualify as an exposed close contact, but he canceled in-person events out of an abundance of caution.

"We are being extra extra careful here, adhering both to CDC guidelines but also taking no chances," he said. "I tested negative a couple hours ago as part of my regular testing regimen. We are not going to go near, they say don't go near the foul line, stay well off of it, and that is what we are doing. Thank you for bearing with us."

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.


More than a million vaccines have been administered in New Jersey already, but Murphy said the goal is to make sure they're giving equal access to harder hit communities.

Prior to his relative testing positive, Murphy visited a group home and educational center in Somerset County Tuesday.

Outside of the many other vaccination sites, they're making an effort to bring the shots to houses of worship and other community gathering places , many locations that were once testing sites.

Murphy said that the virus has had an outsized impact on minority communities, and they're working to get as many shots as possible to some of these community sites.

"I know appointments remain hard to come by, but please understand that this is because we just don't have the supply we need to satisfy demand," he said. "As our supply, which we receive from the federal government, increases we will be able to open more and more appointments. As we've said many times before here, this is not a matter of capacity. We have purposely built a program that can meet demand. We just need more doses."

ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
EMBED More News Videos

A rare Snowy Owl was spotted again in Central Park, one week after it was spotted for the first time in over 100 years.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyjersey cityhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: FDA expands emergency use for Eli Lilly treatment
COVID Vaccine Updates: Infection rates dip, variant concerns persist
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
COVID Vaccine Updates: Vaccination drive gains speed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eyewitness News Digital Update
COVID Updates: FDA expands emergency use for Eli Lilly treatment
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
More snow, bitter cold over the next few days
Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in NJ
Murphy in quarantine after family member tests positive for COVID-19
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Show More
It's opening day at Citi Field -- for vaccinations
NY sports arenas, certain music venues can reopen Feb. 23
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
More TOP STORIES News