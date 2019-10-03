New Jersey task force recommends banning flavored e-cigs

TRENTON (WABC) -- A task force designed to investigate the potential harm of using e-cigarettes in New Jersey has recommended the ban of flavored smoking products just two days after the state reported its first vaping-related death.
New Jersey launched the 10-member Electronic Smoking Device Task Force in September, which formulated a list of recommendations to protect New Jersey residents from the hazards of electronic cigarettes.
Along with the ban of flavored e-cigs, recomendations included restricting online sales, increasing penalties for online sales, an ensuring uniform regulation of the marketplace.
Officials said they were notified in August about an adult female from North Jersey who died as a result of vaping. Her identity and details surrounding her death were not released.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month its investigation into the outbreak is looking at products containing the marijuana compound THC, but further details regarding the fatal case in New Jersey were not immediately available.
The total number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14, including two probable cases.
Nationally, there are now more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of severe lung illnesses.
Health officials are urging people to stop vaping as the CDC works to investigate the link to severe lung illnesses.
