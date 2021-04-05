New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday

People age 16 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities will also be newly eligible.
Additionally, New Jersey residents who work in higher education, or at libraries, and in real estate are also among a long list of workers who will be able to book appointments.
That list includes workers in the following sectors:
- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.
- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.
- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
- Higher Education, including educators and support staff
- Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)
For more information, head to New Jersey's COVID-19 Information Hub.
