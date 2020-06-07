reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit plans return to full weekday schedule in July

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail and light rail service will return to its full weekday schedule on Monday, July 6th, Governor Phil Murphy has announced.

Capacity will be increased to improve distancing on board vehicles, which aligns with "The Road Back", New Jersey's roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.

The latest information from NJ Transit is available at www.njtransit.com/recovery.

NJ Transit has resumed full bus service, system-wide, and is monitoring ridership and developments closely.

Rail service continues to run on an increased holiday schedule, with some enhancements.

Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.

NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.

All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.

Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.

Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.

For updates, please visit njtransit.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen July 3 with safety measures
Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 for NY region, NYC beaches to reopen
NJ outdoor amusement and water parks, playgrounds to reopen July 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
3-year-old Bronx girl hurt when firework explodes in window
2020 TCS New York City Marathon canceled due to COVID-19
Amber Alert: Man kidnaps teen brother at knifepoint, police say
NYPD union calls for end of COMPSTAT crime tracking system
Six Flags Great Adventure to reopen July 3 with safety measures
Show More
Long Island enters Phase 3 reopening today
NYC beaches to reopen for swimming July 1
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Biden, AOC win NY primary, but some results could take until July
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
More TOP STORIES News