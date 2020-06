Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit plans return to full weekday schedule in July

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail and light rail service will return to its full weekday schedule on Monday, July 6th, Governor Phil Murphy has announced.Capacity will be increased to improve distancing on board vehicles, which aligns with "The Road Back", New Jersey's roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.The latest information from NJ Transit is available at www.njtransit.com/recovery NJ Transit has resumed full bus service, system-wide, and is monitoring ridership and developments closely.Rail service continues to run on an increased holiday schedule, with some enhancements.Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.For updates, please visit njtransit.com