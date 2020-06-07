Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit service changes ahead of NYC's reopening

NJ Transit buses will essentially return to a full weekday bus schedule, maintaining the ability to make further adjustments to service as needed.
Buses transport a large number of the daily commuters to Manhattan, and since mid-April, NJ Transit has been running a modified weekday schedule of just shy of the 13,000 of the approximately 16,000 daily weekday trips normally run weekdays.
Most of those modifications will be eliminated on Monday, returning buses to essentially normal service in alignment with NYC'sPhase 1.
Rail service continues to run on an increased President's Day holiday schedule, with some enhancements. NJ Transit will increase service further if ridership demands. The agency will have additional crews and equipment deployed at strategic locations around the system if needed.
Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.
Although the state is still operating under an executive order requesting essential travel only on NJ Transit, the agency is expecting an increase in ridership - as are the MTAs commuter railroads - as Phase 1 of reopening begins.
"We are continually monitoring ridership levels and any necessary adjustments will be immediately communicated to our customers," a NJ Transit spokesperson said.
NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.
All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.
Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.
Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.
For updates, please visit njtransit.com.
