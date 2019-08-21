Newark lead water crisis: Gov. Murphy says no state of emergency will be declared

NEWARK, New Jersey -- New Jersey's governor says he isn't declaring a state of emergency over lead levels in Newark's water.
Governor Phil Murphy also said Wednesday that additional testing to determine whether filters are working correctly likely will take weeks. Murphy said about 20 homes per day are currently being tested.
On August 9, the EPA recommended Newark give bottled water to residents after lead levels in a few homes with the filters tested above allowable levels.
Water distribution began Aug. 12.
City and state officials haven't given a firm time frame for how long testing will take, or how many homes it will encompass.
Timeline of Newark's water lead contamination crisis
A group of clergy held a rally Wednesday on the steps of Newark's city hall to express support for Mayor Ras Baraka's handling of the crisis.
Members of the National Action Network also joined and announced they'll join the effort to distribute free bottled water to residents of the city.
