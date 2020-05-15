Coronavirus News: NY, NJ, CT & DE join in reopening beaches Memorial Day weekend

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York will join New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in allowing state beaches to reopen beginning Memorial Day weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.The governor said coordinating with the other states was important, noting that when Georgia recently allowed hair salons and barbershops to reopen, people drove from out of state to get a haircut."We are one multi state region. What one state does will affect other states," Governor Cuomo said. "One state doesn't open beaches, another state does open beaches, you will see people flood to that state."Beaches across the four northeastern states can open May 22 provided that capacity will be capped at 50% and will be enforced using controlled entrances and exits and limiting parking.Additionally, group contact activities, including all sports, will be prohibited, areas of social gathering will remain closed and social distancing measures will continue to be enforced.Local beaches and lake shores will be allowed to open so long as they adopt the state's rules, though public pools will not.The governor said local governments have until May 20 to decide if beaches that are controlled by cities, towns and counties will reopen so that the state can plan for increased traffic and staffing at state beaches."If there is a problem and the locals do not enforce those regulations we will close those beaches immediately," the governor said.