Coronavirus News: Nurse drives from NJ to Queens to save 82-year-old patient

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A nurse from New Jersey went the extra mile when she made a lifesaving trip to help a patient in Queens.Marie Lancaster, 82, was alone in her home and suffering from coronavirus.Her family says she couldn't get through a sentence without losing her breath and feared for her life.Nurse Lisa Cifalino heard about Lancaster's condition and didn't hesitate to help.She taped garbage bags in her car and drove to Queens where she found Marie struggling to breathe."I thought I was running out of time," Cifalino said."I thought I was going to die, she just gave me hope, hope, and nothing but hope, love," Lancaster said.After a week at Holy Name Hospital, Lancaster began to improve.Her family is calling Cifalino their angel.