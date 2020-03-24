Coronavirus News: Nurses fear supply, worker shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York has not experienced the full surge in COVID-19 cases yet, and some nurses are already feeling overwhelmed.While more masks, ventilators and hospital beds are headed to the area, some hospital workers worry it's still not enough."We're tired, I can tell you that much," said Kathy Santoiemm, a nurse at Montefiore New Rochelle. "It's stressful, we are overworked, we have too many patients per nurse."She says she's treating five coronavirus patients at a time in a special unit. She gets a new mask every shift, but she's worried about the future."I spoke with a construction company myself yesterday and got them to donate boxes of N95 (masks) to the hospital," she said. "They were gracious enough to do that."New York Presbyterian sent out a memo saying they have enough supply to give everyone in the organization one mask and are "working tirelessly" to get more.But what some nurses say they fear the most isn't running out of supplies, it's having enough workers to treat patients."These are difficult patients to take care of, so it's very time consuming," Santoiemm said. "And you have to put all this gear on and take it all off and wash up and go to the next patient and do the next thing. We need everybody."Eileen Sullivan-Marx, Dean of the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, said they have been a lot to mixed messages and guidelines issued so far on what protocols nurses should follow in this pandemic.She says those messages should be streamlined in the days ahead so nurses can focus solely on treating patients."We are still working from behind, and that's not unusual in epidemics," she said. "We have to be ready with our home lives and to be free to fully commit to their jobs."