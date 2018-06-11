NEW YORK (WABC) --A blood emergency has been issued across the Tri-State area by the New York Blood Center.
The blood bank is now asking people across New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, Connecticut and New Jersey to donate blood wherever possible to help replenish the area's supply.
A safe blood supply consists of a seven-day inventory of all blood types, but currently the supply is below that threshold.
"Every single day, blood donations help save lives and right now, the need is critical," Senior Executive Director of Donor Recruitment for New York Blood Center Andrea Cefarelli said. "We're calling on everyone to do what they can to spread the word, host a blood drive or simply take an hour out of their day to donate."
The organization is also asking companies and community groups to host blood drives this summer to help boost the supply, which is typically a period when blood donations are lower.
For more information on where to donate or how to set up your own drive, click here.
