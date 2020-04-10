Coronavirus News: NY churches hold virtual Good Friday mass

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Christians in New York and around the world marked Good Friday and prepared for a much different kind of Easter Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.At Our Lady of Pompeii in Dobbs Ferry, the Good Friday message was the same even though everything is different this holy week. The church was empty as parishioners joined in the holy day worship online."Distant from one another, at least physically," Father Christopher Monturo said. "And yet we're bound together by the faith, the mystery of our faith which brings us together as one."Meanwhile, the doors of St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan remained locked with Good Friday services taking place inside also livestreamed. Timothy Cardinal Dolan will deliver a virtual mass on East Sunday."Even though we really miss all of the magnificent sacraments and rituals and feasts that we have, we still got inside and we still got the promise of Jesus 'I will not leave you orphans," Dolan said.For the Christian faithful, Good Friday marks the day Jesus was put to death. It's a moment that has been commemorated in years past by depictions of the Passion of Christ, something that's now an impossibility during this time of social distancing.