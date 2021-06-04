coronavirus new york

New York expected to ease mask guidance for schools as soon as Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York state plans to make a major announcement on mask guidelines for school districts as soon as Monday.

New York has informed the CDC that on Monday, the state intends to allow school districts to waive the mask mandate for students outside the building unless the CDC advises the state before Monday of contrary data or science.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his intentions to waive mask mandates for students in a letter to the director of the CDC.

The state Department of Health will align its mask guidance for schools and camps moving forward, including the encouragement -- but not requirement -- of mask wearing for those who are not fully vaccinated.

Masks will not be required for those fully vaccinated, both indoors and outdoors, though schools and camps are free to implement stricter standards.

The changes are expected to be formally announced as early as Monday.


