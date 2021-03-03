Health & Fitness

New York high school football player dies after 1st day of practice

WALLKILL, Ulster County -- A high school football player in upstate New York died of unknown causes after the first day of practice, authorities said.

Miguel Lugo, 17, a varsity football player at Wallkill High School in Ulster County, suffered a medical emergency following practice Monday, the Wallkill Central School District said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No cause of death has been determined.

A GoFundMe page seeking help with funeral expenses had raised more than $27,000 as of Wednesday, exceeding the goal of $10,000.

"My 17 year old nephew, Miguel Antonio Lugo, tragically passed suddenly on Monday evening at football practice,'' the teen's aunt, Angela Morales, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He was a vibrant and healthy boy who lit up any room that he walked in. Now his family is left here to wonder why. Why Miguel. He had a heart of gold and anyone who knew him loved him dearly."

The Wallkill district said school counselors would be available for the community.

Under COVID-19 protocols, Monday was the first day athletes could practice for "Fall II" sports including football.

