Coronavirus NY: New York hits 70% vaccination milestone; Cuomo expected to lift restrictions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The CDC says 70% of New York adults have gotten at least one COVID vaccination shot.So we are awaiting a major announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo about lifting the remaining pandemic restrictions.The governor promised to do away with virtually all of them once the state hit that 70% milestone.Those remaining restrictions include indoor capacity limits, social distancing and health screenings in offices, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers.All of those will now be optional.But you will still have to wear a mask in some larger venues, on public transportation and in hospitals and schools."It doesn't mean when we hit 70% it's over," Cuomo said Monday. "It means it's working. It means we're doing well, but it also means keep going. And that's what the celebration is going to be. It's not the finish line at 70, but we're coming around the last turn on the track."It is still unclear what Cuomo's announcement is going to look like and just how much of a celebration we can expect today.But we are expecting to hear something today on New York finally achieving this milestone.