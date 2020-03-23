Coronavirus News: New York hospitals ordered to increase capacity by 50%

"We have 53,000 beds. We may need 110,000. We have 3,000 ICU beds and we may need between 18,000-37,000. That is my greatest concern," Cuomo said.
Over the weekend, he requested that the Army Corps begin erecting 4 temporary hospitals in Stony Brook and Westbury on Long Island, in Westchester County and at the Javits Center in Manhattan.
Cuomo called on the federal government to immediately nationalize medical supply acquisition, saying states can't manage it on their own.
"Currently when states are doing it, we are competing against other states. In some ways, we are savaging other states," Cuomo said.
He said President Donald Trump has moved ahead on voluntary partnerships with companies, but he could invoke the Defense Production Act and mandate companies to make masks, gowns, personal protective equipment and ventilators.
"If I had the power, I would do it in New York state," Cuomo said.
Cuomo said ventilators range in price from $16,000 to $45,000 and the state needs 30,000 of them. Face masks that previously cost 85 cents now cost $7, Cuomo said.
On Tuesday, the state will start conducting trials of an experimental COVID-19 treatment with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax, Cuomo said. "We are all optimistic that it could work," he said. health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know