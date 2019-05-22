Health & Fitness

New York lawmakers push for banning baby crib bumper pads

ALBANY, New York -- Two New York state lawmakers are calling on fellow legislators to ban the sale of a type of baby crib accessory that has been blamed for the deaths of dozens of infants since the mid-1980s.

Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland, and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Westchester, have joined members of the American Academy of Pediatrics and advocates at the state Capitol Tuesday to call on the Democrat-controlled Legislature to ban the sale of crib bumper pads in New York state.

Carlucci and Paulin's legislation would also ban the use of crib bumper pads in daycare facilities.

The pads are typically sold by stores as part of crib bedding sets and are used to cover the slats of the crib. Infants can fall asleep with their mouth or nose near the bumper and suffocate.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalbanychildren's healthbabiesinfant deaths
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting of fleeing driver
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Lawsuit claims some NYC Starbucks put customers' health at risk
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Fleet Week celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships
Show More
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen
Police investigating after man found dead in NJ apartment
AccuWeather: Another beautiful day on tap
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
More TOP STORIES News