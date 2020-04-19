coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: NY marinas reopening amid signs of improvement

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Bill de Blasio have decided it's ok to open marinas to the public as numbers are continuing to improve.

It's hardly business as usual, but a positive sign for New Yorkers who have been stuck inside for a month.

Streets are still empty in New York which means people are heeding the warnings - staying home and when going out, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The daily increase in coronavirus deaths in New York state dropped under 550 for the first time in over two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, Cuomo said Saturday.

But the crisis is far from over: Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients per day, and nursing homes remain a "feeding frenzy for this virus," he said. While the crush of patients has eased somewhat in emergency rooms, "that doesn't mean happy days are here again," Cuomo said at a news briefing. "We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately."

The state logged 540 deaths Friday from COVID-19, the lowest number since April 1. Nearly 13,000 New Yorkers in all have died since the state's first coronavirus case was reported March 1, the governor said.

Marinas, boatyards and will reopen only for personal use as long as people continue to social distance and sanitizing protocols are followed.

Mayor de Blasio is asking people to report those not social distancing.

Also, more citywide testing sites open on Monday. These sites will conduct 3,500 tests per week. For frontline and essential workers and vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with preexisting conditions.

coronavirus new york
