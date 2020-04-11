coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NY state medical grads enter workforce to help fight COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new crop of medical students graduated Friday from Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University and Northwell Health as part of Governor Cuomo's plan to address a potential workforce shortage during COVID-19.

Rebecca Noonan, 25, and her classmate Joey Ben-Ami, now both doctors, are headed straight to the front lines of the pandemic.

"It sounds like a cliché I want to help people; I want to do my part to save the world," Noonan said.

Although confident, they are both naturally nervous as well.

I'm anxious, fearful, but a lot of people are," Noonan said. "These patients need health help; I would want people there taking care of me and my family members.

Ben-Ami wanted to be a cardiologist in the critical care unit, just like her grandfather, and is now living that dream.

"I feel connected to all the residents, the nurses, I think we're good with PPE, these are the people who have supported me and I want to support them," Ben-Ami said.

Both women know that their help is needed and they are here to provide that help.

Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
