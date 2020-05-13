Coronavirus News: NY, NJ returns Russian ventilators after alleged fire link

There are reports five coronavirus patients in Russia were killed in fires linked to overloaded ventilators.
The 45 sent to our area were never deployed to hospitals and remained in storage because they were not needed.
A FEMA spokesperson says the agency will decide what to do with the ventilators once the investigation into the fires is complete.
