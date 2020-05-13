coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NY, NJ returns Russian ventilators after alleged fire link

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dozens of ventilators sent to New York and New Jersey from Russia are being returned to the federal stockpile due to a possible link to deadly fires.

There are reports five coronavirus patients in Russia were killed in fires linked to overloaded ventilators.

The 45 sent to our area were never deployed to hospitals and remained in storage because they were not needed.

A FEMA spokesperson says the agency will decide what to do with the ventilators once the investigation into the fires is complete.

