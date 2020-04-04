Coronavirus News: NY secures ventilators from China and Oregon, but many more needed

But the governor's startling plan to force hospitals elsewhere in the state to give spare ventilators to the fight in New York City apparently hadn't yet materialized, a day after he ordered them to surrender 20% of any unused supply to the National Guard for temporary redistribution.
The state got 1,000 ventilators after the Chinese government facilitated a donation from billionaires Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai, the co-founders of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, Cuomo said. He added that the state of Oregon had volunteered to send 140 more breathing machines.
The influx offered some hope after the governor repeatedly warned that the state's supply of the vital machines would be exhausted in days if the number of critically ill coronavirus patients kept growing at the current rate.
"It's going to make a significant difference for us," Cuomo said.
New York is the pandemic's U.S. epicenter, with over 113,700 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning. More than 3,500 people statewide have died, and about 15,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.
Over 4,100 are in intensive care - many, if not all, of them needing ventilators.
