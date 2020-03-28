coronavirus new york

Upstate New York shop sells 'hundreds' of doughnuts starring Dr. Fauci's face

Donuts Delite in Rochester, New York, began making donuts featuring Fauci's face earlier in the week. (Shawn Dowd/Democrat &amp; Chronicle via AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An upstate New York doughnut shop is featuring the likeness of the doctor leading the country's battle with coronavirus on its sweet treats.

Donuts Delite in Rochester began selling hundreds of doughnuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci's face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with patriotic sprinkles.

The exclusive treats have been selling "like crazy" since the store put them on display Monday, according to Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the café.

The shop's decision was inspired by the 79-year-old doctor's straightforward communication style and calm demeanor while he's been advising millions of Americans amid a pandemic.

The infectious disease expert has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan and President Donald Trump has coined him as a star on his administration's coronavirus task force.

Therefore, putting Fauci's face smack down in the middle of a doughnut felt like an obvious choice for Semeraro.

"We're watching the news like everyone else," Semeraro told the Democrat & Chronicle on Thursday. "He's on TV giving us the facts; you've got to respect that. We're bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you've got to give credit where credit's due."

In addition, the shop hopes this new addition to their menu brings "light to a humbling experience," Semeraro said, and some cheer to customers, "even if it's just while you're wolfing down that doughnut."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Veterinary hospital donates ventilators to NYC hospitals
Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
COVID-19 infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
MTA worker killed in NYC subway fire
NJ prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers
Show More
Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday in NYC
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
A look inside one NYC digital classroom amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News